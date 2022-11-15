National Mental Health Conference for improving mental health services | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - During the week of November 14th through November 18th, the Minister responsible for Public Health, honorable Omar E. C. Ottley, is hosting Sint Maarten’s first National Mental Health Conference, aimed at improving mental health services on Sint Maarten and within the Kingdom.

The conference is taking place at the Simpson Bay Resort and will last four days. The first two days will focus on defining the framework for the National Mental Health Strategic Plan.

The session will start with the presentation of the preliminary results based on the findings of the situational analysis conducted by Ms. ...