National Reporting Center Launches Campaign Against Human Trafficking and Smuggling | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Human trafficking and smuggling remain serious concerns in St. Maarten. In response, the National Reporting Center (NRC), in collaboration with key partners, is intensifying the country’s efforts with the launch of its “See Something? Say Something!” campaign.

This public awareness campaign focuses on helping the community recognize signs of human trafficking and smuggling, and encourages everyone to report suspicious activities to law enforcement. Reports can be made safely and anonymously through the police or other official channels.

A key component of the campaign is clarifying the difference between human trafficking and human smuggling, as these crimes vary significantly in context and execution. Understanding these crimes is the first step to stopping them:

Human Trafficking: exploitation of people through force, fraud, or coercion – such as forced labor, sexual exploitation, or domestic servitude. It is crime against a Person, otherwise known as modern-day slavery.

Instrumental in identifying this crime is the ACT, MEANS and PURPOSE formula.

Human Smuggling: involves helping people cross borders illegally, often in extremely unsafe conditions. It is a crime against the State.

Both thrive in silence—and both can happen right in front of us. The public plays a vital role in preventing these crimes. Look out for this campaign on social media channels (@NRCSXM on Facebook and Instagram), where we will share real-time alerts and educational content for the public. Followers can stay informed on how to identify and act against these crimes and assist those in need of protection.

The National Coordinator against Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling, Erling Hoeve, emphasizes the importance of this campaign, insisting that: “Every report matters, and we urge the public to speak up... your voice can save a life.”

Sint Maarten recently concluded its 2024–2025 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) evaluation cycle, by the United States Department of State. The evaluation served as a catalyst for launching the “See Something? Say Something!” initiative.

Key stakeholders involved in the campaign include: the Ministry of Justice, Police Force of Sint Maarten, Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten, Immigration and Border Protection Services, Department of Labor Affairs & Social Services, Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, Collective Prevention Services, Victim Support Services, and Pronad Cariben. Ms. Cassandra Richardson of the Victim Support Services is “Honoured to join forces with the NRC and the team in this vital human trafficking awareness campaign… we’re committed to shining a light on this urgent issue and extending support to those impacted.”

The NRC and its partners would like the public to know that there are channels available to assist the public with these crimes.

To report a suspicion of human trafficking or smuggling: Call the Unit Mensenhandel/Mensensmokkel at +1 721 542 2222 ext. 614/604

To submit an anonymous tip, email: tip@nrc.sx or call: 9300

For general inquiries about human trafficking, smuggling, or partnering with the NRC, email us at: info@nrc.sx