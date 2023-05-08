Native Nations Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Donates to Mental Health Foundation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Thursday, May 4th, 2023, the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) received a visit from representatives of the Native Nations, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe (FSST), South Dakota, U.S.A. (Native Nations.)

In the meeting members of the Native Nations local representatives, on behalf of the Tribe discussed the importance of mental health awareness and the collective support necessary to assist organizations dedicated to work for the benefit of such causes.

The Native Nations representatives read a letter to representatives of the Mental Health Foundation and handed over a check of $5000, - as a donation to the foundation.

The Native Nations representatives express their wish to continue engaging with the island even more in the future, and endeavors to establish on the St. Maarten, which would allow them to continue to support the Mental Health Foundation in the short- and long-term future.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe is comprised primarily of descendants of “Mdewakantonwan”, a member of the Isanti division of the Great Sioux Nation, and refer to themselves as Dakota, which means friend or ally.

As a Native American Tribe, who has survived severe historical trauma there is an intimate understanding of the importance and challenges associated with Mental Health.

The Tribe through its wholly owned subsidiary Native Nations is in the process of making serious commitments and investments on the island.

FSST’s business units and community has been exploring several ways to invest in Sint Maarten, and of course, as part of its corporate social responsibility values, the people of Sint Maarten.

Consequently, the Tribe considers it important to continue to invest in this area, and others, for the people of any Nation to which it establishes a working relationship.

Native Nations is in the process of setting up its Native Nations Sint Maarten Foundation and website https://nncsxm.com.