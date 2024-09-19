NESC St. Maarten and SMMTA Collaborate for Second Annual Job Fair | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The National Employment Services Center (NESC) St. Maarten and the St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA) are pleased to announce their collaboration for the upcoming Second Annual Job Fair, set to take place on October 2, 2024, at the ALEEZE Convention Center in Madame Estate.

Last Friday, representatives from both organizations met to discuss this important partnership, which aims to highlight the vast opportunities available within St. Maarten's vibrant marine industry. The SMMTA will be present at the Job Fair to showcase the variety, scope, and potential of careers in this dynamic sector. This collaboration is designed to provide job seekers with a clearer understanding of the marine industry, emphasizing its significance to the local economy and the wide range of career paths it offers.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with NESC St. Maarten on this initiative," said Jesse Peterson, a representative from SMMTA. "The marine industry is a cornerstone of our island’s economy, and we want to ensure that job seekers are aware of the diverse opportunities available to them. The Job Fair provides an excellent platform for us to connect with potential candidates and discuss the skills and qualifications needed for success in this field."

NESC is equally enthusiastic about the partnership, recognizing the importance of bridging the gap between job seekers and industries like marine trades. "We are happy to provide a platform where the marine industry can be better understood by our local workforce," said Natasha Richardson, a representative from NESC. "By working together with the SMMTA, we hope to create a deeper understanding among job seekers about this sector and facilitate their entry into these valuable careers."

The Job Fair will be actively promoted by the SMMTA, with information on available vacancies provided at the event. Members of the SMMTA are encouraged to attend, offering insights into their businesses and sharing details about current job openings with attendees.

Both NESC and the SMMTA are hopeful for a successful event and are committed to maintaining an ongoing dialogue to better explain and promote the marine industry on the island. Future discussions will focus on developing easier processes to hire for skilled positions and continuing to strengthen this partnership by looking at training and education needs.

For more information about the National Job Fair, please contact the National Employment Services Center (NESC) through their NESC Connect WhatsApp Service at +1 721 523 6390 or via email at apply.nesc@sintmaartengov.org.

Be sure to follow them on social media (@NESCSXM on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn) for updates and information on vacancies related to the National Job Fair and much more.