NESC to Participate in Job Exhibition in the Netherlands | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The National Employment Services Center (NESC) hosted a successful National Job Fair in 2023, which saw seventy-one persons hired on the spot and more job seekers getting the opportunity for a second interview.

In 2024, the NESC will be traveling to the Netherlands to present job opportunities to Sint Maarten professionals and recent graduates during the upcoming National Job Exhibition, at the RAI in Amsterdam.

The event team led by Section Head Ms. Natasha Richardson consists of Mr. Lynroy Rey, Mr. Edy Esnat, Mr. Maquidu Frevry. During this trip, the event team will meet with various stakeholders and engage with the students and professionals studying in the Netherlands.

The public should look forward to seeing the NESC featured on the podcasts Bite the Bullet and Young Media Professionals, both hosted by St. Maarteners living in the Netherlands. There will also be a meet and greet, at the Cabinet of the Honorable Minister Plenipotentiary on March 25th, from 5:00pm until 7.30pm.

By partnering with the NESC, businesses will have unprecedented access to qualified candidates, the NESC.sx Job Portal and the services at the Division of Labor Affairs and Social Services. The team looks forward to making this initiative a success.