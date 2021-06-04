New AFISO Tower in operation on Sint Eustatius | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT EUSTATIUS (ORANJESTAD) – The new AFISO Tower on Sint Eustatius is now operational. The transition was completed on June 1st, 2021 and operations began successfully as of June 2nd, 2021.

“The tower transition is a monumental achievement for the island of Sint Eustatius. With the tower transition completed and the new terminal building within short, the entire island of Sint Eustatius has taken one gigantic leap into the future.

“A bright and hopeful future that brings with it inspiration, innovation, and progress for this beautiful island”, said Darren Wilson Airport Manager.

Darren also made mention of the tower staff stating that they were very instrumental in assisting with the transition. They have also contributed new and fresh ideas to the work environment. Their hard work, determination, and effort has not gone unnoticed. (Statia GIS)