New agreement WYCCF and MHF | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – On Thursday, February 6, 2020 the White Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) and the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) signed a new agreement to formalize their continued collaboration, a press release from MHF said on Friday.

MHF took the opportunity to introduce the new psychiatrists to the board members of the WYCCF foundation.

MHF visits WYCCF 10 hours per week and supports the departments of the WYCCF such as the St. Martin’s Home, Sister Basilia Center, the day care centers and the District Nursing regarding the care needs and treatment plans of their clients.

Furthermore, MHF guides and supports staff in caring for their clients. Training and lectures by the psychiatrists are also part of the agreement.

New is the fact that one of the psychologists of the WYCCF is receiving supervision and guidance from MHF in achieving her Healthcare Psychologist diploma, achieving this degree will take two and a half years.

For many years, the foundations have worked together in providing quality care to the clients of the WYCC Foundation and have even supported each other in difficult times.

L to R: Michel Soons chairman of the Board of the WYCCF and Eileen Healy Interim Director MHF.

