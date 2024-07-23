NEW AIRCRAFT STANDS B2 AND B3 FOR PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport is pleased to announce the commencement of construction for two new aircraft stands, B2 and B3, starting this week. This development is a part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the facilities of the airport for larger aircraft and increases capacity to support SXM airports’ growth.

The project will kick off with the demolition of existing structures in the designated area. This phase is expected to take 2 weeks, during which the site will be cleared and prepared for the new construction. Following the demolition, the construction of the new stands will begin with the preparation of the foundation of the new asphalt, followed by the construction of the new stands.

Key milestones of the project include:

Week 31-32: Demolition of existing structures.

Week 33 - 36: Foundation work and installation of necessary utilities.

Week 37-42: Construction of the new stands, including paving, marking, and installation of lighting and other essential equipment.

Week 43: Final inspections and testing to ensure the new stands meet all safety and operational standards.

The new stands are expected to be operational by the end of October, just in time for the peak season. This timeline has been carefully planned to ensure that the project is completed efficiently without compromising quality or safety. PJIAE is dedicated to ensuring that this project will not impact passengers. All construction activities have been scheduled to avoid disruption to daily operations. Temporary barriers and signage will be in place to maintain a smooth flow of traffic within the airport.

Enhancing Airport Capacity and Efficiency

The addition of stands B2 and B3 will significantly enhance our capacity to accommodate more aircraft, reducing wait times and improving operational efficiency. This development is part of a broader strategy to position PJIAE as a leading hub for both domestic and international travel across the Caribbean and beyond.