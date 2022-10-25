New Aleeze Convention Center aims to be first choice for event organisers, community groups | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - Businessman Bertaux “Mr. Rude” Fleming will open a facility on Thursday, October 27 that many event organisers and community groups has been waiting on for quite some time. The “Aleeze Convention Center and Event Hall” will give the public a multi-use event space to accommodate conferences, seminars, trade shows, book fairs, government special events, weddings, graduations, parties and much more.

Located in Madame Estate across of Cost-Pro in the former Nagas Supermarket location, Aleeze will open on Thursday for invited guests and will be officially baptized on Saturday, October 29 with a grand concert for the public featuring Caribbean Soca Superstar Destra. Aleeze aims to not just be the go-to choice for events on the island, but management hopes to establish the facility as the premier venue for event and convention tourism as well.

The venue is fully adaptable and flexible for any of the aforementioned events. It can also accommodate dance recitals and dance classes. In the absence of a long-talked-about Performing Arts Center, the overall size of Aleeze perfectly fills a void for most event organizers on the island. It comes with numerous dressing rooms, a lounge area, food and beverage space, adjustable stage and lights, LED screens and other amenities.

“For years we have heard the cries of the public, clamoring for a decent size event hall. With hard work, a dedicated team and the guidance of the almighty, we are able to make Aleeze happen and answer the calls of the population,” Fleming said. This is no small endeavor for Fleming who is no stranger to grand challenges having established Quality Sweepers cleaning company and Genesis Music Group sound and lighting company. He believes in doing for oneself through hard-work. Aleeze is his latest and biggest endeavor thus far.

Fleming doesn’t look at Aleeze as just a building, but as untapped potential to provide the community with a variety of benefits. These benefits include an increased awareness and appreciation of the arts, cultural education, family and children activities, as well as economic development. Management will also be providing by hosting activities and programs that can be enjoyed by all ages.

Along with this, Aleeze will also provide a base that attracts many visitors and patrons, which can have a positive impact on the economic vitality of the island and of the surrounding district of Madame Estate.

“The goal was to create a space that can be used for a variety of art forms including and provide local, regional and international artists with a venue in which they can showcase their art in all forms. At the same time we can establish a stronger connection with the community as a whole by offering events that can be enjoyed by all. If you have an event, we want you to think about Aleeze first,” Fleming said.

The venue will get a good opening test on Saturday when Destra comes to the island and takes the stage in Aleeze. The concert starts at 10:00pm and runs to 3:00am. Gates open at 9:00pm. General admission is US $30, but there are limited advanced tickets on sale for US $20 at Van Dorp, Adolphus Richardson Office Supply, Levi’s Boutique in Marigot. Persons can also call the Xtratight ticket hotline at 24-9872. The concert is also an awareness event for Breast Cancer Month. As such concert goers are asked to wear a touch of pink.

“This is just the start of a community contribution that will go a long way in realizing the ideas of so many people and event organizers who was limited before in their option. Venues were either too small, too big or too something else. We listened, studied and we believe, in fact we know, that we have a venue to cater to any event request. We are very proud to be able to establish such a venue on St. Maarten and hope the public gives us an opportunity to be its first choice for event hosting,” Fleming said.

He added that Aleeze will offer event organisers incentives and co-op initiatives for their events not offered anywhere on the island.

A view of the inside of Aleeze as preparations are underway for its opening.