New cabinet lines up with the king for socially distanced photograph | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/THE NETHERLANDS – Mark Rutte’s fourth cabinet posed for the traditional photograph with the king on Monday, after all 20 cabinet ministers were sworn in.

Finance minister Sigrid Kaag missed the photo op because she is in quarantine at home after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Back row, left to right

Minister for nature and nitrogen issues: Christianne van der Wal (VVD)

The CDA chairwoman and provincial council executive in Gelderland in charge of the economy and innovation has the job of slashing nitrogen compound pollution.

Minister for schools: Dennis Wiersma (VVD)

Currently a sitting MP with a background in management, Wiersma has been acting junior social affairs minister since August.

Minister for legal protection: Franc Weerwind (D66)

An Amsterdammer with Surinamese roots, Weerwind is the current mayor of Almere. He is also chairman of cycling association Fietsersbond.

Minister for housing: Hugo de Jonge (CDA)

The former minister of health moves over to housing, where he will be responsible for reforming the Dutch housing market and boosting the supply of affordable homes.

Minister for climate and energy: Rob Jetten (D66)

Previously leader of the parliamentary D66 group, Jetten is vociferous about climate change and his appointment is seen as a plum for the party.

Minister for long-term care and sport: Conny Helder (VVD)

Director of a nursing home group and chairwoman of the national organisation Actiz, Helder hit the headlines with her concerns about coronavirus in the care homes sector.

Middle row, left to right

Minister for foreign trade and development aid: Liesje Schreinemacher (VVD)

A new face in the cabinet, Schreinemacher, a 38-year-old lawyer, was elected to the European parliament in 2019 on preference votes.

Minister of social affairs and employment: Karien van Gennip (CDA)

Was a junior minister under Jan Pieter Balkenende and the first MP to make use of maternity leave. She has a degree in physics from Delft and currently works for ING bank.

Minister of economic affairs and climate: Micky Adriaansens (VVD)

A senator since 2019 and director at consultancy Twynstra Gudde, Adriaansens began her career as a lawyer.

Minister of defence: Kajsa Ollongren (D66)

Home affairs minister in the outgoing government, Ollongren has dual Swedish and Dutch nationality.

Minister of infrastructure and waterways: Mark Harbers (VVD)

Harbers was junior minister responsible for immigration in the previous administration but was forced to resign in 2019 following a row over a report on refugee crime.

Minister of agriculture, nature and food quality: Henk Staghouwer (CU)

Groningen provincial council executive with responsibility for agriculture, nature and the Wadden sea, and owner of a chain of bakeries.

Minister of health, welfare and sport: Ernst Kuipers (D66)

Chairman of Erasmus University medical centre and head of the national acute care network, Kuipers has become a prominent personality in the coronavirus pandemic.

Front row, left to right

Minister of home and kingdom affairs: Hanke Bruins Slot (CDA)

With an army career behind her, Bruins Slot has been an MP since 2010, specialising in defence and local government.

Minister for poverty strategy, participation and pensions: Carola Schouten (CU)

A farmer’s daughter and agriculture minister in the outgoing cabinet, Schouten moves to the new post of participation and pensions.

Prime minister: Mark Rutte (VVD)

Leading his fourth cabinet, Mark Rutte managed to survive various crises during the formation process. Rutte, 54, has been prime minister since 2012.

King Willem-Alexander

Minister of foreign affairs: Wopke Hoekstra (CDA)

Hoekstra, leader of the CDA, had wanted to stay at finance, but his party’s poor showing in the March general election forced a change of job.

Minister of justice and security: Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD)

Born in Ankara and a former Amsterdam councillor, Yesilgöz was elected to parliament in 2017 and has been junior economic affairs minister since May.

Minister of education, culture and science: Robbert Dijkgraaf (D66)

A scientist attached to Princeton in the US and a popular presenter of televised science lectures, Dijkgraaf is considered the surprise appointment of the cabinet.

Not pictured:

Minister of Finance: Sigrid Kaag (D66)

A multilingual career diplomat until she took over the leadership of D66, Kaag resigned as foreign minister over the Kabul evacuation chaos.

