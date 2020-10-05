New Contactless Bankomatiko Smart Card is here! | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – It is with great pleasure that WIB announces the launch of its new Bankomatiko Contactless Smart Card, which can be used worldwide. the Windward Islands Bank (WIB) said in a press release on Monday.

The WIB Bankomatiko contactless smart card allows you to make contactless payments (tap) just by tapping your card at a payment terminal. The cummunlative limit amount for consecutive contactless payment is Naf 100. The payment terminal will request for a chip & Pin as soon as this cumulative limit has been reached. The card will then be re-enabled for contactless payments.

To make contactless payments:

1: Your Bankomatiko card should have the contactless service option. You will see a green sign on the right hand side of your card.

2: You should be registred for Online Banking.

3: You should have an e-mail address to receive notifications after each payment.

4: The payment terminal should have the contactless sign on it and also accept Maestro.

Clients without the contactless symbol should contact your prefered branch to request a new card.

Contactless payments are growing around the world as it is an easy, fast and safe way to pay.

Contactless payments with your Bankomatiko card is an inovative solution that WIB is offering its clients. For more information please visit our website page link: www.wib-bank.net/personal/bank-cards/debit-card.