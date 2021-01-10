New: Hiking on St. Eustatius | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT EUSTATIUS (ORANJESTAD) – Sint Eustatius is a Dutch island in the Caribbean. This special municipality has an enormous variation in nature and is worth putting on your bucket list. Marion Schroen has explored the island extensively and shares her passion in the newly published book Hiking on St. Eustatius.

The book is for anyone who wants to walk or run on this small island and delve into the broader context of this tropical open-air museum, where the past reveals itself with every step. Whether you are a hiker or an armchair adventurer, a lover of fortresses or nature, come for work or vacation, have an hour or a whole day, are a beginner or advanced; don’t pass up the opportunity to experience this impressive beauty and diversity.

Marion Schroen is a lover of hiking and running. She knows all the nooks and crannies of the island and makes you a personal participant in the hike-lights of Statia as the island is also called.

The book Walking on St. Eustatius contains background information about St. Eustatius, describes 22 walks and gives tips about hiking and trail running in the tropical climate. Free GPS tracks of the routes are also available.

The edition Walking on St. Eustatius can be ordered via www.anoda.nl. The price is € 14.95.

The book will also be published in English early March 2021.