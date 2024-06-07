New Milestone Caribbean guilder Cg10 and Cg20 Fresh off the Press | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - Recently, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) reached a significant milestone concerning the Caribbean guilder: the printing of the first new banknotes.

At the invitation of banknote supplier CRANE CURRENCY, executive directors of the CBCS Mrs. Leila Matroos-Lasten and Mr. José Jardim, along with members of the Caribbean guilder project team, visited the printing facility in Malta where they saw the Cg10 and Cg20 roll off the presses.

The delegation was given a tour of the facility, where they learned about the many facets involved in creating a banknote, including the various stages of design, security features and their integration into the notes, proof prints, durability testing in the laboratory, the different phases of the printing process, and the numerous control measures to ensure top-quality banknotes.

In a brief on-site interview, Mrs. Matroos-Lasten expressed that she was very impressed with the result and that she is confident that the communities of Curaçao and Sint Maarten will be proud of their new currency.

During the visit, the CBCS executives also signed off on the approval of the Cg200 proof note, completing the approval of all designs and initiating the production of all notes.

In August, the designs of the banknotes and coins will be presented to the public, and shortly thereafter, the notes and coins will be made available to relevant stakeholders, such as commercial banks.

In the coming months, the focus will be on preparing ATMs, systems and vending machines to ensure the new currency can be introduced seamlessly on March 31, 2025.

L to R: Leila Matroos-Lasten and José Jardim examining the details of a printed sheet of Cg banknotes.