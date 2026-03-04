New Mural Added to Clem Labega Square. PM Meets Artists & Commends Be The Change Foundation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - A new mural has been added to the pay station at Clem Labega Square as part of the @ColorMeSXM project by the Be The Change Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of General Affairs. Since 2020, the initiative has introduced more than 24 murals throughout Philipsburg. The new mural was funded by the Mondriaan Fund, which promotes visual arts and cultural heritage in the Netherlands and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

“We are excited about the central and highly visible location of this mural and grateful to everyone who supported its completion,” said Laura Bijnsdorp, Coordinator of @ColorMeSXM. “The design draws from old photographs and vintage postcards of Philipsburg. Decades ago, town looked very different. Quieter streets, small fishing boats along the shore, and the Great Salt Pond shimmering pink in the sun. Fishing, salt harvesting, farming, and small trade shaped daily life. This mural reflects those early scenes.”

The mural was designed and completed by Anguilla-based artist Adam G. Working from historical reference images, he created the piece in a vintage postcard style. One of his earlier murals in Philipsburg was recently removed due to building changes, and @ColorMeSXM welcomed the opportunity to reintroduce his work to the Philipsburg Art Walk.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina visited the site following completion of the mural to meet the artist and commended Be The Change Foundation and partners for their continued role in the beautification of Philipsburg. “Initiatives such as ColorMeSXM demonstrate how collaboration between Government and community organisations can contribute to meaningful initiatives such as upgrades to our public spaces,” he said. The Ministry of General Affairs has indicated plans to further upgrade the parking lot area in the near future, including the introduction of an automated payment system.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina further noted the importance of preserving and celebrating Sint Maarten’s history through creative expression. “This mural highlights the history of Philipsburg while also reflecting the natural beauty that makes Sint Maarten unique. Public art allows us to tell our story in a way that is accessible and encourages residents and visitors to connect with the stories of our island.”



Be The Change Foundation has also been invited to present its work to the Prime Minister and his Cabinet next week. The presentation will highlight the impact of @ColorMeSXM and SXM DOET, the annual volunteerism event also organised by the Foundation and well known in the community. “We also would like to thank Mr. Ekema, Head of Facilities, who worked closely with us to ensure the booth was repaired and properly primed ahead of installation.” added Melanie Choisy, Be The Change President.

@ColorMeSXM, also known as the Philipsburg Art Walk, was launched as a way to revitalise the capital through public art. The project aims to promote local and regional artists, increase foot traffic in town in support of surrounding businesses. It also diversifies the tourism offering through a self-guided tour while raising awareness of Sint Maarten’s history and culture. More information, including the self-guided tour map, is available at https://bethechangesxm.com/colormesxm/.