New Passenger Boarding Bridges being installed at the International Airport | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport has recently started the installation of four (04) new Passenger Boarding Bridges. Installation of the first two has been completed, with the remaining two bridges scheduled for installation before the end of April.

The new bridges will be able to serve a wide range of aircrafts. Before the new Passenger Boarding Bridges were installed, the old ones had to be removed, which was done by MOTI Constructions NV. The works on the Passenger Boarding Bridges is being carried out in close cooperation with the Operations and Security Teams to ensure a smooth replacement without disruption of the daily operations at the airport.

Mirto Breell, PMU Project Director of Princess Juliana International Airport: “This is another great step forward in the construction of the airport of the future. After the successful renovation of the facade it is now time for the new Passenger Boarding Bridges, which are equipped with the latest technologies. In the first phase, the bridges will only be used for departing passengers, while in 2024, the bridges will also become available for arriving passengers.”

PJIAE would once again like to thank KPSM, VROMI and the general public for their assistance and cooperation during the transport of the Passenger Boarding Bridges from the Port of St. Maarten to the Princess Juliana International Airport, last month.