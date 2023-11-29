New St. Maarten Tourist Bureau Headquarters set to open Dec. 1 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Arthur Lambriex, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication (TEATT), has confirmed that the new St. Maarten Tourist Bureau Headquarters will open its doors on December 1, 2023, in the heart of the shopping capital of the Caribbean, Front Street.

Minister Lambriex recently conducted a walkthrough of the soon-to-be-opened St. Maarten Tourist Bureau Headquarters on Front Street. A press release issued by Minister Lambriex said, "The visit marked a significant milestone in St. Maarten's ongoing efforts to enhance its tourism offerings."

The newly upgraded St. Maarten Tourist Bureau Office boasts a cutting-edge conference room to facilitate high-level teleconferencing with global tourism stakeholders. This technological leap minimizes travel expenses and time while fostering seamless connections with vital partners in the Hospitality industry worldwide.

Scheduled for a grand opening on December 1, 2023, the Minister's walkthrough revealed the remarkable progress achieved in the construction of the new Tourist Bureau Headquarters. Expressing his satisfaction with the developments, Minister Lambriex commended the dedication and hard work exhibited by the STB staff and the contractors responsible for the successful execution of the project.

"This new location for the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau exemplifies our commitment to elevating our tourism product," Minister Lambriex stated. "I am genuinely pleased with the dedication and effort the STB team and the contractors put forth. This new office will be a source of pride and significantly enhance our tourism offerings and overall representation."

The Minister's visit also marked a special occasion as unveiling the new office coincided with rebranding the country's marketing logo. This simultaneous reveal is set to create a fresh, vibrant identity that aligns with St. Maarten's vision for an invigorated tourism sector.

The new Tourist Bureau Headquarters on Front Street is a testament to St. Maarten's commitment to offering visitors an enhanced experience while showcasing the destination's unique offerings.