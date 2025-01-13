New Year’s Message and Conference Update from CSA President Arrindell | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – President of the Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) Dr. Rhoda Arrindell, reached out to CSA Members and Friends in a New Year’s Message, “On behalf of the Caribbean Studies Association, I extend warm wishes for a peaceful and prosperous New Year. May 2025 bring harmony and inspiration to our lives and communities.

“As we prepare for the upcoming CSA annual conference in St. Martin, I am thrilled to share some exciting updates. The Executive Committee, Program Committee, Local Organizing Committee, and many others are working tirelessly to create an unforgettable conference experience.

“Our host venue is the Simpson Bay Resort (SBR), which is offering anearly-bird specialon room rates. I encourage you to secure your accommodation early and take advantage of this offer. Additionally, we invite CSA members and non-members from the public to submit their abstracts by the January 15 deadline.

“This year, CSA is collaborating with the 22nd edition of the St. Martin Book Fair (SMBF), a remarkable partnership that extends our usual conference schedule by two days. The event kicks off with a Welcome Reception and Opening Ceremony on Sunday, June 1, at SBR. Join us for this special evening, featuring the keynote address by a prominent champion of Reparations.

“Throughout the week, we’ve planned a dynamic lineup of presentations, panel discussions, exhibitions, and thought-provoking plenaries. There will also be tours, school visits, and cultural activities offering opportunities to connect with the St. Martin community and visiting authors from the Book Fair.

“On Thursday, June 5, the St. Martin Book Fair officially opens, complementing CSA’s traditional Literary Salon and Authors’ Celebration. If you’re bringing books to the conference, you’re invited to showcase them at the Book Fair throughout the weekend. Authors and creatives can also participate in the Friday evening Main Book Launch (first-come, first-served). This literary festival event is open to all CSA members and the public.

“The conference concludes on Saturday, June 7, with the Awards Ceremony, Dinner, and Dance on Saturday evening, blending CSA and SMBF traditions in true St. Martin style. So, don’t forget to pack your dancing shoes and finest attire for this joyous occasion on “The Friendly Island,” where warm smiles and open arms await you.”