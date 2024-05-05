Newly Sworn-In Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina Honors Remembrance Day and Celebrates International Nursing Week | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Newly inaugurated Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina began his tenure with a profound dedication to remembrance and celebration. Over the weekend, Prime Minister Mercelina participated in two significant events, underscoring his commitment to honoring history and championing healthcare.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, Prime Minister Mercelina solemnly attended Remembrance Day (doden herdenking), paying tribute to the victims and fallen heroes of World War II. His presence symbolized the nation's reverence for those who sacrificed their lives for peace and freedom.

Continuing his engagement with the community, Prime Minister Mercelina joined the congregation at Good News Baptiste Church in St. Peter on Sunday morning. He graced the official opening of International Nursing Week, emphasizing the vital role of nurses in healthcare and applauding their unwavering dedication to saving lives.

Reflecting on his weekend activities, Prime Minister Mercelina remarked, "It is both a duty and an honor to remember the sacrifices of the past and to celebrate the invaluable contributions of our healthcare professionals. These events remind us of our shared humanity and inspire us to strive for a brighter future."

Prime Minister Mercelina's presence at these events underscores his commitment to unity, remembrance, and progress as he embarks on his leadership journey.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina addressing the nation's nurses.