News of challenges faced by workers at local hotel has MP Ottley’s attention | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Concerns about alleged unfair labour practices at the Hilton, Flamingo Beach Resort's Timeshare Sales & Marketing Department have caught the attention of Member of Parliament (MP) Omar E.C. Ottley, who is asking the Minister of Labor to investigate and verify whether these allegations are true and to act if necessary.

The Letter to The Editor appeared recently on a website, in which the author cited allegations of unfair treatment of local workers and discriminatory hiring practices, amongst others.

MP Ottley issued a press release on Monday urging local businesses to comply with local labour laws and ensure all workers are treated fairly regardless of origin. The letter painted a troubling picture of workplace conditions, alleging that workers at the hotel face harsh treatment, lack of support, and even unjust terminations, fostering what was described as a hostile work environment.

"As a Member of Parliament and former Minister of Labor, I have always championed the cause of fair labour practices, job security, and the prioritization of local workers. My tenure saw the raising of the minimum wage twice and the push to eliminate the abuse of employees, including the abuse of short-term labour contracts.

“These efforts aimed to ensure that local workers have stable employment and are treated with dignity and respect" stated MP Ottley. While he hopes the allegations are not true, he cannot ignore such statements, especially those in which workers accuse management of controlling and intimidating them, which has reportedly led to the victimization of employees who speak out.

The letter also highlights a perceived preference for hiring foreign American workers over locals. While MP Ottley acknowledges the value of diversity in the workplace, he firmly believes that priority should be given to the local workforce to ensure equitable opportunities for residents.

"These practices, if true, are deeply concerning and warrant immediate action," MP Ottley said. He has urged the Minister of Labor to launch a thorough investigation into the allegations, emphasizing the need to ensure compliance with labour laws and protect local workers' rights.

“He said he will await the outcome of the probe into the allegations but warned that “St. Maarten’s workforce deserves dignity, security, and fairness. Any practices that undermine these values are unacceptable, and I will continue to advocate for the rights of our workers while holding employers accountable to the highest standards.”