NIA and SVOBE Schools Meet with Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied and DNB Fonds | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Representatives from DNB Holland, Maja Maric and Cindy van Oorschot, and Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied representatives, Kenty Lichtenberg and Candia Joseph, recently met with the National Institute of the Arts (NIA) and Saskia Kliphuis from the Milton Peters College to discuss their unique alliance.

The collaboration between the schools aims to raise awareness about slavery, emancipation, and cultural heritage through the artistic mediums of dance and ceramics.

This impactful project called “Break Free Ceramic Movement” has been made possible through funding provided by Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (CCG) and the DNB Fonds. It officially commenced in December 2023 with a train-the-trainer program, where NIA and SVOBE art teachers received specialized training from ceramics artists and SVOBE art teacher Annemiek van Kerkhof.

The initiative culminated in June of 2024 in a ceramic exhibition featuring works created by students from Milton Peters College.

A critical component of the project was the acquisition of a kiln, which has been installed at Milton Peters College. This kiln will be accessible to both NIA and SVOBE schools, fostering further artistic programs and creative endeavors.

During their visit, the representatives expressed their admiration for the achievements of the "Break Free Ceramic Movement" project. They were particularly impressed by the exhibited artworks and the newly installed kiln.

Encouraging the institutions to continue their meaningful work, the representatives reaffirmed their support for initiatives that celebrate and preserve cultural heritage through art.