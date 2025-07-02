NIA Celebrates Year-End with Grand “Close to the Heart” Recital Weekend | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - – The National Institute of Arts (NIA) closed the 2024–2025 academic year with an unforgettable weekend of music and dance performances under the theme “Close to the Heart.”

On Friday and Saturday, June 20 and 21, audiences were treated to three spectacular dance showcases featuring students ranging from age 3 and up. Choreographed by esteemed instructors Mr. Rudolph Davis, Miss Beebee (Eolia Ada), and Ms. Arlene Halley, the recitals embraced a rich variety of dance genres including creative dance, ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, urban, and Afro-Caribbean and an appearance by the Total Theater Teen group with Tr. Roos de Vries

As Ms. Arlene shared in the recital program, “Each step performed on this stage is more than choreography — it's a piece of someone’s heart.” The performances represented more than skill — they expressed the love, courage, and effort each dancer invested in the journey, inspiring the audience to reflect on what they hold closest to their own hearts. Display boards in the lobby invited attendees to leave personal reflections and takeaways.

Ms. Arlene also shared a personal milestone during the event, marking her 50th year as a dance educator — a truly remarkable legacy in the world of performing arts.

The weekend continued on Sunday, June 22, with the concert “Sing It with the NIA String Orchestra”, under the direction of Maestro Dennis Amajan, local vocal talents Benjamin Bell, Juline Gumbs, and Essynce delivered stirring performances that resonated deeply with the audience, accompanied by the young musicians.

A highlight of the evening was a surprise mid-show screening of a 20-minute documentary titled “Music Brings People Together” — a moving portrait of the Youth Orchestra’s journey from its 2020 launch during the COVID-19 pandemic to its vibrant presence today. Directed by filmmaker Mr. Peter Sagnia. The film was made possible through the generosity of the Republic Bank Sint Maarten N.V. through its Power to Make a Difference programme. This project was also supported by an intensive workshop week in November 2024 led by internationally renowned conductor Maestro Juan Cristobal Palacios from the USA.

The evening concluded with dynamic performances by the Youth Orchestra conducted by Mr. Neville James, bringing the weekend — and school year — to a meaningful close.

NIA extends heartfelt thanks to Republic Bank Sint Maarten, its dedicated teachers, passionate students, and the sold-out audiences who made Recital 2025: Close to the Heart a resounding success.