NIA Five-week Youth Orchestra Summer Program Underway | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The National Institute of Arts (NIA) Youth Orchestra’s five-week Summer Program kicked off on July 7, the NIA said on Sunday in a press statement.

“All COVID-19 safety and prevention measures in place, the young musicians embarked on a journey of theory, instrument practice and “Capita Selecta” in which every week they explore the different realms of music with their instructors.

“New students are getting an opportunity to explore the orchestra and the instruments world; they get to take their instrument home so they can practice daily.

“NIA would like to thank the St. Maarten Development Fund for their generous donation of 50 face masks for the students and teachers at the beginning of the Summer Camp. The Youth Orchestra is being supported by the Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben.”

