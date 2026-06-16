NIA Launches the Leerorkest Sint Maarten: 198 Students Take Their First Notes onto the Public Stage | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The National Institute of Arts (NIA) is proud to invite the general public to the official launch of the Leerorkest Sint Maarten, a landmark program, bringing orchestral music education into the heart of primary school life on St. Maarten. The debut event will be held at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium on Saturday June 20 and begins at 5:00 pm sharp. Admission is completely free and open to all members of the public.

The event will feature students from three participating primary schools — St. Joseph Primary School, Sr. Regina Primary School, and the Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) at the Reverend John A. Adams Campus — as Groups 5 and 6 perform their very first public musical. For 198 young musicians, this evening marks the beginning of a transformative cultural journey. They will be accompanied by the NIA String Chamber -and Youth Orchestra. A special treat is to be working alongside of international renowned Maestro Juan Cristobal Palacios for this event with assistance of Mr. Neville James and Dennis Amajan and the other Leerorkest teachers, Jose Pacheco, Leroy Vlaun, Roelof Matthew, Gregory Kranenburg, Stephan Apianai and Steven Brown.

A Program Built on Access and Equity

Launched in January 2026 with support from Fonds Cultuurparticipatie (FCP) and Leerorkest NL, the Leerorkest St. Maarten pilot program was created specifically to reach children from families where cultural participation is not a given. Private instrument lessons are often financially out of reach for many families on the island. The Leerorkest removes that barrier entirely: participation is free, takes place during school hours, and is open to every child in the participating classes. The students develop musical skills, collaborative discipline, and a sense of artistic identity within a structured, curriculum-aligned program.

A Long-Term Vision for Culture on St. Maarten

The Leerorkest is not a one-time event. It is a structural investment in an equitable cultural future for all children on St. Maarten — running from January 2026 through June 2027. NIA's broader mission encompasses dance education, arts for social-emotional learning, and after-school cultural programming, all working toward the same goal: ensuring that arts and culture are accessible to every child, regardless of background or financial circumstance.

NIA would like to acknowledge the Republic Bank. 'The Concert' is made possible through the generosity of Republic Bank St. Maarten N.V. as part of its Power to Make a Difference Programme.

About the National Institute of Arts (NIA)

The National Institute of Arts is St. Maarten's leading organization for arts and cultural education. NIA delivers dance, music, gymnastics and social-emotional arts programs in primary schools and community settings, working toward a future where arts and culture are accessible to every resident of St. Maarten.