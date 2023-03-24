NIA participates in cultural exchange in the Netherlands | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Kunst Circuit in Deventer, the Netherlands, will be hosting three teachers from the National Institute of Arts from April 3 to April 9. The teachers, Silvia Carty, Jonathan van Arneman and Arlene Halley Newhouse, will be sharing their expertise whilst working with students and teachers from this organization and collaborating on a performance which will bring together the different arts in a production called “Art2Fuse” to be held June 11 in the Deventer Theatre.

Plans to have this artistic and cultural exchange were set in motion last year with and introductory grassroots initiative by well-known visual artist Gustave Nouel-Croes who visited St. Maarten in July to conduct 2 workshops of Street Painting, in turn the Director of NIA, Arlene Halley Newhouse, visited the dance school base4dance in October imparting her skills in ballet and introducing some more cultural contemporary moves to the musical rendition of the St. Martin Rhumba.

In connection with this exchange there will be an exhibition opening on April 7 at 5:00 pm entitled “Droombestemming” (Dreamdestination) at Kunst Circuit. The goal of this exhibit is to connect to the different parts of the Kingdom.

Simultaneously, visual artist from NIA Silvia Carty will be working with care-atelier “Kunstwerkt” to create works for an exhibit in the Art Brut Gallery which will open on Saturday April 8 at 5:00 pm. These art works will be auctioned between 5:00 and 7:00 pm of the same day, the proceeds will go to benefit sustainability of the cultural exchange. Both exhibitions are free of charge and open to the general public.

In turn NIA will host three teachers from Kunst Circuit visiting the island on April 26 to May 3, they will be sharing their talents with the students and teachers in St. Maarten and they will be gathering local content for their performance of Art2Fuse in the Netherlands. More information will be distributed closer to the date. NIA wishes to already thank the Belair Beach Hotel and AUC Community Commitment Grant for their contribution towards this exchange. Contributions towards this enriching cultural experience are still most welcome. Please contact NIA at 520-044 to donate towards this project.

Silvia Carty-Rozema (Visual Arts)

Jonathan van Arneman (Dance)