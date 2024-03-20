NIA YOUTH ORCHESTRA CELEBRATES LUSTRUM | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - St. Martin’s only Youth Orchestra is proud to be celebrating its 5th anniversary and is announcing the recruitment of new members with an audition to take plac2024, is Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the John Larmonie Center from 9:00 -11:00 am. Youth between the ages of 8 and 18 years are highly encouraged to apply.

Come and experience the Youth Orchestra in action, get to know the different orchestra instruments and choose the one you want to play. You even get to take your instrument home so that you can practice! We are looking for students who want to have a different musical experience since there are so many orchestra instruments left unexplored.

The program consists of two hours per week with the instrument teacher and as you advance you get an added 2 hours of ensemble rehearsal with all the members of the youth orchestra. This wonderful program requires only a $40 monthly contribution. The National Institute of the Arts (NIA) is able to provide this incomparable opportunity to our youth through the support of the St. Maarten Development Fund.

The youth orchestra has played many concerts for the general public, official events, school concerts, they have enjoyed the guidance and expertise of international guest conductors, Maestro Juan Cristobal Palacios and Maestro Marlon Daniel, during intensive workshops.

In 2023 the students were able to collaborate on an innovative project, supported by the Prins Berhard Cultuurfonds Caribish Gebied, with the Family String Band, called “Culturismo”. They learned a repertoire of 10 authentic traditional songs, never before scored, and played alongside the “Family String Band” bringing together Culture, Tradition and Tourism.

Playing an instrument is one of the best ways to keep your brain healthy, it’s a complete brain workout; scientifically proven. Rest assure that it will help you with, among others, listening skills, team work, memory, confidence, coordination, focus and social skills. Both your right and left side of the brain will be called to action.

We, the NIA Team, hope that parents will encourage and support their children in coming to the audition. It is our dream to one day have 100 musicians in concert and have the Youth Orchestra enjoy many more years to come! More information call 520-0444.

Nyah Kalmera violinist