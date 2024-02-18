Night of Hit Makers 2.0 Phase 1 Tickets Available for Sale Starting February 19th | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Xtratight Entertainment is thrilled to announce the release of Phase 1 tickets for the highly anticipated Night of Hit Makers 2.0 event! Hosted by Xtratight Entertainment, this Ultimate Dance Event of the Year promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Starting from Monday, February 19th at 8 am, tickets for Night of Hit Makers 2.0 will be available for purchase at select outlets. These outlets include ALEEZE Box Office in Madame Estate, open from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday; Adolphus Office Supplies; Domino's Pizza Bush Road & Simpson Bay; Levi's Boutique Marigot, and through Xtratight Team Member at +1-721-524-4872.

Mr. Bertaux, also known as Mr. Rude Fleming, expresses his excitement about the ticket launch, stating, "Everyone has been eagerly anticipating the release of tickets, and we're thrilled to announce that they are now available. Moving away from early bird sales, we're introducing tickets in phases, with Phase 1 being very limited. Once sold out, we'll move on to Phase 2."

Tickets for each show are priced at $35, so be sure to secure yours early. The lineup promises to be a force to reckon with, featuring double the dancing, double the artists, and an overload of memories.

Sint Maarten, get ready for the Ultimate Dance Event! Night of Hit Makers 2.0 is set to take place on April 30th and May 1st. Don't miss out on this incredible experience!