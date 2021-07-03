Nightlife allowed to open up to 2:00 AM as of July 3rd | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of June 28, 2021, the number of reported active cases dropped to less than 50. The intended goal was to achieve the 85% vaccination rate on Dutch Sint Maarten. However, the number of vaccinated adults within the Sint Maarten population has increased sufficiently.

In this regard, the Minister has deemed these figures to be a reasonable majority and considers it desirable to extend the closing times of publicly accessible locations to 2:00 am as of July 3rd, 2021, in the interest of business activity and the economy of Sint Maarten.

It is prohibited to have premises open to the public between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., which includes the following: bars, nightclubs, discotheques, restaurants, and bars, spaces that are rented out for meetings, events or parties.

The prohibition does not apply to hotels or lodgings, as far as their own guests and staff are concerned, as well as the airport, seaport grounds and buildings.

The Minister is strongly advising all persons to continue adhering to the COVID-19 preventative measures, as these measures have contributed to the decline in active cases, thus allowing the nightlife curfew to be re-extended to 2am.

Depending on the COVID-19 developments, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor / Substitute Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunications will continue to monitor the situation and can deviate from the above closing time if we begin experiencing a resurgence of cases.

Lastly, Minister Ottley would like to encourage persons to do their research and consider receiving the vaccination, as we continue striving to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.