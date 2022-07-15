NIPA enters partnership collaboration with Real Auto BV | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) has ventured into a partnership collaboration with Real Auto BV. Real Auto BV is one of three automobile dealership locations in the KN Group of Companies which operates in St. Maarten/St. Martin and Dominica.

Their sister companies include Real Foods in St. Lucia, Auto Trade Ltd & Island Car Rental, Fine Foods Inc, Do It Center, Dominica Freight Systems, and Energy Management Solutions in Dominica. They are proudly a part of one of the most knowledgeable and versatile companies in the Caribbean region.

NIPA is offering courses in Automotive Technician and has instituted an on-the-job training program with Real Auto BV whereby NIPA trainees will undergo intense training in order to be adequately familiar with actual hands-on automotive training to augment their formal training.

Besides an on-the-job training program, NIPA and Real Auto BV will also be working closely together to design and offer high-level Automotive Training Courses. These courses will be offered during the day as well as in the evening at NIPA to accommodate the youth as well as the adult population on St. Maarten.

Please stay tuned for this. The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) is well aware that it is the key institution for creating professionals in St. Maarten.

NIPA’s goal is to increase the number of local skilled professionals on the island and in the region. NIPA is confident that it has the human resources necessary to facilitate this need to increase the skilled populace.

NIPA hopes that the St. Maarten community will make use of this opportunity and in turn, use their knowledge and skills to further contribute to nation-building.