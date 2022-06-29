NIPA introduces several high-level programs for the academic year 2021-2022 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) has once again made a positive stride in its effort to give back to the community of St. Maarten with the introduction of several new high-level programs at the start of the new academic year 2021-2022, NIPA said in a press statement on Wednesday.

“Besides the offering of level 1 and 2 programs, such as Cook on level 2 and ICT on level 2, we can proudly announce that we are now also offering Culinary Arts on level 4 and ICT Networking on level 4.

“With the help of the Validation Committee, which has been established by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs, all of the NIPA programs are now fully recognized by the Government of Sint Maarten.

“Students that follow any of our core programs will receive a diploma and will be certified in their field of training. NIPA is offering courses in Automotive Technician, ICT Networking, General Property Maintenance, Maritime, Boat Master, Electrical Engineering, Culinary Arts, Hospitality, Associate Degree Nursing, Educational Assistant, Social Pedagogical Worker, and Business Administration at various levels.

“Besides our core program courses, the NIPA also offers a variety of Short Courses. These courses are often custom-made depending on the need of the business community and will be offered during the day as well as in the evening at the NIPA to accommodate the youth as well as the adult population on St. Maarten.

“The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) is well aware that it is the key institution for creating professionals in St. Maarten. NIPA’s goal is to increase the number of local skilled professionals on the island and in the region.

“NIPA is confident that it has the human resources necessary to facilitate this need to increase the skilled populace. NIPA hopes that the St. Maarten community will make use of this opportunity and in turn, use their knowledge and skills to further contribute to nation-building.”

Students can sign up for any of our programs on the NIPA website www.nipa.sx.