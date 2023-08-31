Nissa Montour and Dynamic Partnerships Set to Ignite St. Maarten Carnival 2024 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The vibrant Caribbean Island of St. Maarten is gearing up for an electrifying Carnival experience in 2024, headlined by the dynamic presence of Nissa Montour. With her unique charisma and energy, Nissa Montour is set to light up the festivities and create unforgettable memories for carnival enthusiasts from around the world.

In a strategic move to ensure the resounding success of this venture, Nissa Montour has forged partnerships with two influential entities in the carnival and travel industries – Carnival Hop and Black People Travel Network. This collaboration aims to showcase the vibrant and vivacious atmosphere of the St. Maarten Carnival, inviting carnival lovers to immerse themselves in the celebrations.

Hailing from New York with a Haitian background, Nissa Montour specializes in Functional Training, Fitness & Nutrition, and Crossfit. Her dedication to healthy living is evident through her passion for creating healthy versions of favorite foods and her commitment to weightlifting and extreme HIIT training. Nissa Montour's unique approach to fitness includes training alongside participants during every session, fostering a sense of community and support.

In partnership with their newly formed Mas Band, the Bakanalist Tribe, Nissa Montour is set to make a grand entrance in the carnival parade and J’ouvert. Distinguished by their captivating costumes, infectious rhythm, and distinct style, the Bakanalist Tribe promises to enthrall spectators along the streets of St. Maarten. As an exciting addition to the carnival experience, Nissa Montour has ambitious plans to create a cinematic masterpiece that encapsulates the essence of the festivities. This movie will transport viewers into the heart of St. Maarten's carnival, allowing them to relive the magic and joy for years to come.

Stay connected with the latest updates and announcements by following Nissa Montour, Carnival Hop, Bakanalist Tribe, and Black People Travel Network on all major social media platforms. Join the conversation as St. Maarten prepares to host an unparalleled carnival experience that promises to be truly unforgettable.

For media and sponsorship inquiries and further information, please contact: masband@carnivalhop.com