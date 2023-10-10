No Explosion at Power Plant. Loud Noises at NV GEBE’s Power Plant During Load Shedding | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – NV GEBE on Tuesday afternoon is addressing a recent incident at the Cay Bay Power Plant. “We would like to address the recent incident at the NV GEBE Power Plant, which momentarily caused panic among some members of the public.

“Today, October 10, 2023, our Power Plant experienced an issue with the water intake system, leading to compulsory load shedding in several areas. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused.

“During load shedding, the power supply to certain areas is temporarily de-energized and re-energized, which can result in loud and unusual noises coming from the engines at the Power Plant. This is a customary practice that is executed with technical expertise.

“Unfortunately, due to these noises, a premature call was made to the Fire Department, suggesting that an explosion had occurred. We assure the public that this information is false.

“There was no explosion at the NV GEBE Power Plant. We understand that false alarms can sow unnecessary fear and concern, and we apologize for any distress caused. We kindly request that the public refrain from spreading misinformation or rumor-mongering. We take the safety of our residents and the integrity of our services very seriously.

“Our team is working diligently to resolve the issue with our water intake system and restore full power to the affected areas as soon as possible. We are committed to providing our community with quality, reliable and safe power supply.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time. If you have any further concerns or require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact our Customer Service helpline at 1 721 588 3117,” the NV GEBE statement concludes.