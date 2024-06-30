No Immediate Threat from Hurricane Beryl to Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Following thorough consultations with our meteorological department, I am pleased to inform the citizens of Sint Maarten that, as of now, there is no indication warranting the issuance of a warning or watch related to Hurricane Beryl.

"Our meteorological department has reviewed the current trajectory and intensity of Hurricane Beryl and have assured us that there are no direct negative impacts expected for Sint Maarten at this moment," stated Honorable Prime Minister (PM) Dr. Luc Mercelina. "The safety and well-being of our community remain our highest priority, and we are committed to providing timely and accurate updates."

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of staying vigilant. "It is important to remember that weather conditions can be unpredictable. Therefore, we will continue to monitor any new developments closely. Rest assured, any significant changes will be communicated promptly to ensure the safety and preparedness of our community."

PM Dr. Mercelina urged all citizens to remain calm and stay informed through official channels. "Together, we will ensure that Sint Maarten remains safe and prepared for any eventualities."