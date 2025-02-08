No Tsunami Threat for Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Office of Disaster Management received a notification from the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii which issued a tsunami threat message for part of the Caribbean Region.

There is no tsunami threat for Sint Maarten, although small sea level changes may occur.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred North of Honduras on Saturday evening, February 8, 2025, at a depth of 20 miles.

Based on available data, hazardous tsunami waves have been forecast for come coastal areas of Cuba, Cayman Islands and Honduras.

Tsunami waves are forecasts for the aforementioned countries and territories within 30 minutes to an hour.

Possible tsunami waves for the coastal areas of Cuba, Cayman Islands and Honduras may vary between one to three meters above the tide level, according to the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

There is no tsunami threat for Sint Maarten.