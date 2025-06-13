No U.S. Travel Ban on Caribbean Airports – Flights Operating as Normal | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - In response to recent misinformation circulating online, including a misleading YouTube video falsely suggesting that U.S. authorities plan to ban Caribbean airports from operating flights to the United States, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) wish to clarify the following:

There is no travel ban in effect on Caribbean airports, nor on flights between St. Maarten and the United States.

All scheduled flights between St. Maarten and U.S. destinations are operating normally, with no disruptions anticipated. Furthermore, no official communication has been received from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Department of Homeland Security, or the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding any such restrictions.

We encourage travelers, media outlets, and industry partners to seek updates only from official, verified sources, and to remain cautious of unverified content intended to mislead or provoke unwarranted concern.

The Caribbean, including St. Maarten, remains a valued and well-connected region with strong tourism and transportation ties to the United States.