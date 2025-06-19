Notice of Race: The Biggest Regatta in the Caribbean is Ready for 2026 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta has once again secured its place as the biggest regatta in the Caribbean, with 107 yachts crossing the start line – more than any other regional event – and 13,000 visitors transcending upon the Port de Plaisance Regatta Village for four unforgettable nights of “Serious Fun!” Fresh off this year’s success, organizers have already set the dates for the 46th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, March 5-8, 2026, and published the 2026 Notice of Race (NOR). Register Now!

"There's so many boats, so many different people and cultures," said a member of Team Trident. Another member of Trident’s two-boat bareboat team from Texas continued, "Every year is a different experience depending on what boat you're on and what you're racing... but also what's out there once you pass the bridge." See the full interview on our 2025 Event Wrap Up Film.

The morning and afternoon fleet procession through the Simpson Bay Bridge is really a rite of passage. Unique to the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, the "Bridge Show" in front of the St. Maarten Yacht Club is an iconic moment that is revelled by both sailors and spectators. In the morning, those enjoying their morning breakfasts on the club's deck wave to and wish the sailors well on their way out to racing. In the afternoon, the crowd and sailors bring even more energy to the Bridge Show, with sailors busting out dance moves, musical instruments, and even a marriage proposal to keep the crowds’ and crews’ spirits flying high!

For the 45th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, the vibes were impeccable, and the event organizers are already preparing for the 46th annual event. The event's world-class race committee, which features race officers and judges from the world's top events, such as the Olympics and America's Cup, has just released the 2026 Notice of Race. The Race Committee encourages teams to sign up and start making plans to join for another incredible St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

The variety of courses, classes, and two dedicated race committee boats for the expected 100+ boats in the fleet, brings "Serious Fun!" to all kinds of boats. From Volvo Ocean Race boats and maxi racers to local sportboats, the seasonal cruisers, and everyone in between, the event's professional race committee ensures there is something for everyone.

"The goal is for every boat to have at least one well-matched boat to race against," shared Regatta Chair Cary Byerley, "In 2025 we had an amazing lineup of boats where everyone had serious competition. We encourage interested teams to register early and challenge your competitors to join you – the breadth of competition from over 25 countries is what makes our event one of the best in the world!"

With a dedicated race committee on water, the high-level of event organization is equally matched ashore – led by the party experts at Heineken, who have been the event's title sponsor for over 4 decades. Heineken knows how to bring the hype, with high-end hospitality and a fine eye for entertainment. This year, a dedicated sailors bar and marina-side regatta village offered chill vibes off the water. Then just steps away at the main stage, internationally-inspired food and music kept the energy going late into the night!

As part of the 45th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta celebrations, the Wailers were the headliner for the grand finale show on Sunday. Sailors, families, friends, locals and visitors alike were treated to "Positive Vibrations" from the iconic reggae band and brought the island together in true St. Maarten/Martin style – dancing together in "ONE LOVE" for life, for each other, and for the island. "We are so excited to be giving you guys the love you give us back through the music," said the Wailers frontman Aston Barrett Jr.

Visitors for the 46th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta can expect similar good vibes and entertainment – something the event has delivered to international guests and locals for almost half a century. Don't miss out on the 46th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, scheduled for March 5-8, 2026.

Race registration via yachtscoring.com is now open, with the Notice of Race (NOR) available for review. The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta wants to ensure the event is accessible to everyone; so registration fees remain the same, and the 4-day party at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Village will once again be free and open to all!

Competition at the 45th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta was "Serious Fun!" with final standings for most classes solidified on the last race of the event © Laurens Morel