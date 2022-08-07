November manifested as St. Maarten’s Culinary Month through “St. Maarten Flavors” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association jointly announce November as St. Maarten’s Culinary Month through its initiative “St. Maarten Flavors”.

During the month of November, participating restaurants will design a special prix fix menu of either 3 courses or one, highlighting their specialties. St. Maarten is known for offering an exquisite variety of culinary delights island wide and is often referred to as the “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean”. Besides showcasing food specialties during the month of November, restaurants will implement additional activations to make the dining experience even more unique.

“The SHTA is thrilled to promote the many outstanding culinary experiences prepared by our high-end restaurants as well as our unique streetside lolos and food trucks. Our culinary offerings are as widely represented as our population, with so many unbelievable Flavors competing for our next meal. “St. Maarten Flavors” will allow you to indulge in the best that St. Maarten has to offer at affordable pricing, giving you a perfect reason to dine out and try new places with family and friends.” Says Wyb Meijer, Executive Director of the SHTA.

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association will jointly promote the restaurants participating as well as the various events, to showcase the culinary destination to as wide an audience as possible. The regional Marketing partner firms of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau will also be maximizing exposure for the destination.

“I am very happy about the significance of “St. Maarten Flavors” for the island. We want visitors to immerse into the diversity of our unique island that is known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean. With the Fete de la Cuisine organizers and Office de Tourisme de Saint Martin just recently announcing their culinary Festivals, nestled in the Month of November, I believe having the whole month branded as the culinary month, will attract more visitors from all over the world”, says Director of Tourism May-Ling Chun.

With an accessible price point set for “St. Maarten Flavors” the organizers want to ensure that everyone has the ability to participate and try places one might not otherwise get to experience, or would have thought of going to, thus involving our local diners as well as our visiting ones.

Restaurants interested in participating in “St Maarten Flavors” can contact the SHTA office office@shta.com or contact by phone at 542-0108 for all details.