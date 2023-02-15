NOW party congress on Sunday, February 19 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) party lead by Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel will host its first party congress on Sunday, February 19. The event will be held at the Belair Community Center beginning at 5:00pm.

Party membership will elect the first board in the party’s history, along with the party leader and deputy leader. Speeches will be delivered by party officials and a keynote address will be delivered by a special guest.

MP Emmanuel described the event as the latest step in organizing and building the party in order to be ready to contest the next Parliamentary elections. He said it will also give the public another opportunity to meet with and hear directly from party members.

“This is the process you have to go through as a party but more importantly, I look forward to meeting with and hearing from regular citizens. We always keep things light, so it won’t be a very long evening. We will conduct the business of the congress and then move to socializing. Everyone is invited to come out,” Emmanuel said.