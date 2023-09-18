NPOwer encouraged by Governor’s recognition of NPOs value | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - NPOwer, a program of Foresee Foundation (4CF), is heartened by Governor Ajamu Baly’s acknowledgement in his recent address at the opening of the parliamentary year.

NPOwer, serves as a vital network aimed at strengthening and empowering Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) on St Maarten. We provide critical support to local NPOs, passionate and active in a wide variety of sectors, through workshops, conferences, weekly columns highlighting their work, an NPO database, and grant writing and funding assistance.

Thanks to generous support from local, regional, and international funding agencies, NPOwer has been able to assist and continue supporting grassroots organizations in their efforts to strengthen St. Maarten. NPOwer recognizes the importance of building trusting relationships with both the community and government. As such, is pleased to hear the governor's statement emphasizing the need for collaboration among all stakeholders - including the private sector, NGOs, service clubs, and individuals - to ensure a brighter future for generations to come. The 4CF Board and the NPOwer team are committed to working together with all parties towards this shared goal of progress for the people of Sint Maarten.

NPOwer urges the wider community including the public and private sectors to reflect on his statement on the need for continued effort of each and all to work together to advance St. Maarten.

Local NPOs work tirelessly to address pressing social, cultural and environmental issues from the ground up. The connections and understanding built over years in the community provide invaluable insight for policymaking and disaster response.

Realizing our full potential requires breaking down silos not just within government but across sectors. NPOwer calls for expanded engagement between the different sectors to further build St. Maarten's collective future. NPO's and NPOwer's doors are open to further align strategic plans and pool efforts for greater impact.

NPOwer will continue to advocate for the inclusion of diverse voices and community-driven participation in decision-making. Policies made in isolation rarely reach those most in need. While challenges remain, the governor’s recognition of the value of collaboration gives us hope.

Our plans for 2024 include convening forums that bring all stakeholders together to turn ideas into action. Please visit www.npower.org and its Facebook page @NPOwersxm to learn more about the work of the 100+ local NPOs we support.

True collaboration with and among the different sectors, including our Northern side and the wider Caribbean and this globalized world, we can achieve sustainable, equitable growth that transforms all lives. NPOwer's 2024 program is reflective of enhanced collaboration between all sectors.

While challenges remain, The NPOwer community network applauds the ongoing hard work by the NPO sector and the commitments to NPO partnerships by various sectors and funders/donors. They remind everyone that when there is effective collaboration and a joint sense of ownership by all, great things can be done.

NPOwer, noted for the slogan “where NPOs connect” is located at Illidge Road #60, Unit 1.1 in the shared offices of R4CR and Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben. For more information, contact the NPOwer team at npowersxm@gmail.com or +1 721 581 5050.