NPOwer launches final batch of 17 support videos for 2021 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - NPOwer, tasked by Foresee Foundation with capacity strengthening for local Non-profit Organizations (NPOs) released the final batch of 2021 “Know your NPO” video. This final cohort of seven videos highlighting the work, needs and impact of local NPOs are now available via Foresee Foundation’s YouTube channel and the social media accounts of the participating NPOs.

This initiative, financed by Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben (SFC) via NPOwer facilitates a one to one and a half minute promotional videos of local NPOs, showcasing their good works, raising awareness of their work being done on St. Maarten and inspiring others to volunteer.

The videos produced by NPOwer in collaboration with local videographer Serb Tember brings the total number of awareness videos to 17 for 2021 surpassing the foundation’s adjusted goal for this year.

The final seven foundations featured for 2021 are: UJIMA Foundation, Philipsburg Jubilee Library, Stichting Justitiele Inrichtingen St. Maarten (SJIS), Community Outreach Mentorship & Empowerment Center (COME Foundation), Stichting EGO (Ervarignsgericht Onderwijs), Helping Hands Foundation and No Kidding With Our Kids Foundation.

The 10 other foundations featured earlier in the year are: Player Development, Reading Rainbow Early Stimulation Nursery and Afterschool, Excellence Learning Academy, Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation St. Maarten, God Bless Nurse Monique, Nanny Nurssy Foundation (GBNM) also called Nanny Nurssy, Animal Defenders, St. Maarten AIDS Foundation, Safe Haven, Voice of the Youth St. Maarten and Fritz Pantophlet Paraplegic Foundation Ready to Move.

NPOwer’s Jose Sommers said, “We at NPOwer and our partners are sharing these videos on our various online platforms and we encourage all to share the videos so that the causes of these featured foundations can gain the awareness and support they need. It is important to recognise the achievements of hard working NPOs on St. Maarten because often organizations are taken for granted and only recognised when people see them at an event but with this video initiative, we remind viewers that work is being done on St Maarten. We also remind viewers of these videos that they can also contribute to a worthwhile cause or activism.” The NPOs featured are members of NPOwer’s database.