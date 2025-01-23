NPOwer Launches Forum 4: Co-Creating Social Impact – A Week of Activities to Drive Collaboration and Progress | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - NPOwer, an initiative of the Foresee Foundation (4C), in partnership with the Think 2 Do Institute, is set to host the fourth installment of its forum series, “Co-Creating Social Impact,” from January 27 to 30.

This week-long event will bring together government leaders, non-profit organizations (NPOs), private sector representatives, and community stakeholders to explore how Social Cohesion and the Social Progress Index (SPI) can shape the future of St. Maarten. Designed to foster collaboration and inspire impactful solutions, the forum aims to redefine intersectoral relationships and embrace data-driven decision-making to improve lives across the island.

The event kicks off on Monday, January 27, with a leadership briefing for ministers and parliamentarians. This session is designed to familiarize St. Maarten’s government leaders with the SPI and its potential to enhance policy-making while strengthening social cohesion. Emphasizing the need for coordinated leadership, this session encourages a unified approach to fostering trust, equality, and stability within the community.

On January 27 and 28, the focus shifts to NPOs with training workshops held at the NPOwer Office on Illidge Road. These evening sessions, titled “What is Data?” and “Protecting Our People: How to Create a Data Privacy Policy,” will empower NPO representatives with essential tools for responsible data management and demonstrate how data can drive impactful community initiatives.

On Tuesday, January 28, the private sector takes center stage with an info session in collaboration with Port St. Maarten. From 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, businesses will engage in discussions on how partnerships with NPOs can enhance corporate social responsibility efforts, improve brand reputation, foster employee engagement, and contribute to community resilience. Participants are encouraged to RSVP by January 25, 2025, to npowersxm@gmail.com, providing a valid ID to access the venue.

A “Deep Dive” session will take place on Wednesday, January 29, at the Foresee Office on Illidge Road. Scheduled from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, this collaborative session invites participants from previous forums to explore key SPI indicators, such as well-being, opportunity, and social cohesion. The session will contribute to developing a practical SPI framework tailored to St. Maarten, focusing on fostering trust, equality, and unity across diverse groups.

The week concludes on Thursday, January 30, with Forum 4, a general session with a focus on the introduction of the SPI dashboard at the University of St. Martin. From 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, this final session will demonstrate how the SPI can be utilized as a tool for long-term resilience and progress. This comprehensive session will further strengthen the island’s ability to leverage data-driven strategies for sustainable development.

Guided by Dr. Bonnie Benesh, a renowned expert in organizational development and currently CEO of the Think To DO Institute, the forum will provide participants with unique insights into the importance of Social Cohesion and the SPI. Dr. Benesh, who brings decades of experience in facilitating cross-sector collaboration, believes that understanding these transformative concepts is critical to achieving sustainable development.

Forum 4 is more than just a series of events; it is a movement aimed at co-creating a brighter and more cohesive future for St. Maarten. Participants will have the chance to collaborate, innovate, and strategize for sustainable development, gaining a deeper understanding of how unity and data-driven approaches can lead to tangible positive outcomes.

NPOwer, known for its tagline “Where NPOs connect,” is located at Illidge Road #60, Unit 1, alongside R4CR and Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben. Interested NPOs and stakeholders can register for the forum at https://bit.ly/2024-Forum-NPOwer. For more information or inquiries, contact the NPOwer team at npowersxm@gmail.com, call +1 721 581 5050, or visit their website at www.npowersxm.com.

Let us come together to co-create social impact and drive meaningful change for the future of St. Maarten.

VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs talking with Forum presenter Dr. Bonnie Bonesh and Foresee Director Jose Sommers.