NPOwer plans interactive data collection workshop | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Local Non-profit Organizations (NPOs) will gain expertise in “Data Collection and Analysis Through Surveys” by signing up to NPOwer’s newest workshop planned for November 3rd, 10th and 17th. This two hour per night workshop, which will be held at R4CR/Samenwerkende Fondsen offices, is part of NPOwer’s ongoing series of workshops geared to strengthening the capacity of St. Maarten based NPOs.

In this interactive and practical based workshop, participants will learn how to identify ways they can start collecting and using data in their organization, create surveys that can be used to collect data via google forms and Excel, set up a spreadsheet with collected survey data and create tables, charts and graphs to present survey results.

Only 16 participants will be accepted for this workshop, which was created for beginners, who have basic Excel knowledge and have a laptop with Excel pre-installed.

The workshop will be presented by Sabrina Jno-Baptiste, who currently works as a Statistical Analyst at the Department of Statistics. She is passionate about data and how it can be used to improve decision making, enhance an organization’s performance and help organizations gain a competitive edge. She has gained a vast amount of experience in designing and executing surveys and has developed the technical and analytical skills needed for analysing and presenting data in meaningful ways.

NPOwer’s Jose Sommers said, “This workshop puts emphasis on organizations using data and is specifically tailored for non-profit organizations. The workshop will highlight the importance of collecting and then using data to show the impact of certain projects, track the organization’s progress and how it can even help non-profit organizations enhance their service offerings.”

She explained that NPOs need to become more data driven, especially when they receive funds and need to report on the results of their projects. “Surveys are a good tool of collecting data before, during and after a project. From there it is also important that NPOs have the skills to put them in tables, graphs etc. in other words present them in a clear way.” The proper assemblage of accurate data collection and proper analysis of collated data is essential to NPOs when monitoring and evaluating the impact of programs, and also instrumental to the pursuit and interaction with the right group of people and organizations.

Also, when NPOs make their data public and use it effectively, they increase transparency with donors, enable others to corroborate their results, and ultimately contribute to the pace of global development in their respective cause or activism.

NPOwer is a program executed by the Foresee Foundation and funded by Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben - Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius, Saba. Registration is open and your organization can register at www.bit.ly/npowerworkshops21

For more information contact the NPOwer team at npowersxm@gmail.com or +1 721 523 9188 or visit their website at www.npowersxm.com