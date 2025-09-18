NRPB Achieves Seven Years of Clean Audits | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) has recorded its seventh consecutive year of clean, unqualified financial audits for projects managed under the Sint Maarten Trust Fund.

The 2024 audit reports were conducted by Grant Thornton St. Maarten, reviewed by the World Bank, and presented to Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs.

The audits cover all NRPB-managed projects financed through the Trust Fund, which was created in 2018 after Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The Trust Fund is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

NRPB implements projects under the fund and is responsible for more than US $400 million in recovery and resilience investments. These range from rebuilding educational infrastructure and housing, assisting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with business development to improving waste management, mental health facilities, digitization and disaster preparedness systems.

NRPB was also instrumental in assisting the airport terminal reconstruction project.

Director of the NRPB, Claret Connor, emphasized the importance of the results. “Seven years of unqualified audits confirms that the NRPB continues to meet the standards required by the World Bank, the Netherlands and the Government of Sint Maarten.

The reports demonstrate that the Trust Fund resources are being managed responsibly and transparently in the interest of the people of Sint Maarten.”

Honorable Prime Minister, Dr Luc Mercelina noted, “The 2024 audit reports confirm that the NRPB has achieved seven consecutive years of clean audits in the management of the Trust Fund. "

Whilst Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs, added, “I commend the National Recovery Program Bureau for achieving seven consecutive years of clean financial audits. This accomplishment reflects strong financial management, accountability, and transparency in the stewardship of the Sint Maarten Trust Fund.

“The responsible handling of these resources ensures that every dollar contributes to rebuilding, resilience, and a stronger future for our people. As Minister of Finance, I remain committed to upholding these standards of integrity and ensuring that public trust continues to be earned through sound financial governance.”

Stakeholders and members of the public are encouraged to consult the reports for detailed financial statements and project progress.

Full audit reports for all years are available on the NRPB’s official website https://nrpbsxm.org/officialpublications