NRPB to host Procurement Information Session to raise awareness of Trust Fund opportunities | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) is pleased to announce an upcoming procurement information session aimed at raising awareness among the local, regional, and even the international market on essential aspects when bidding for Sint Maarten Trust Fund projects. This initiative seeks to promote transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency in the procurement process while enhancing the potential for participation of small companies in Sint Maarten.

The procurement session will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Belair Community Center. The session will be free of charge and open to all interested companies. Online participation will be facilitated for regional and international companies who may wish to participate but cannot join physically.

During the session, the NRPB’s procurement department will provide an overview of the Trust Fund’s procurement processes, including its principles, procedures, and regulations. They will also highlight the critical factors that bidders should consider when participating in procurement opportunities.

Other topics that will be covered during the session include the benefits of joint ventures for international, regional, and local companies, the basics of preparing offers, effectively managing contracts, ensuring successful implementation with proper oversight and the importance of integrating environmental and social considerations into offers and project execution.

The procurement session is an important opportunity for companies to learn more about international public procurement and how to successfully participate in NRPB project tenders. To register for the procurement session, please visit the NRPB website at www.nrpbsxm.org/event/procurement



2019 session, NRPB (file photo)