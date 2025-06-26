NSI AND SMSF LAUNCH “HEROES OF THE CRUYFF COURTS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The National Sports Institute (NSI) and the St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF), in collaboration with the Cruyff Foundation of the Netherlands, are proud to announce the launch of the Heroes of the Cruyff Courts project on St. Maarten.

The Cruyff Foundation helps children stay active - not just physically, but mentally as well. The program was developed to meet both of these needs, using sport as a tool to build confidence, strengthen life skills, and foster community pride among youth.

This innovative program aims to foster community engagement and youth empowerment through five sports: Athletics, Boxing, Football, Netball, and Tennis. The project will see professional coaches working directly within local communities to identify young "heroes" and nurture their talent.

Coaches will guide groups of 6 to 10 young individuals, aged 14 to 21, selected from communities across St. Maarten. These young participants - our “heroes” - will take the lead in organizing fun and inclusive sports events for children in their own neighborhoods.

With support and mentorship from their Cruyff Foundation Coaches, they will develop valuable life skills such as teamwork, leadership, communication, planning, and responsibility.

Upon completion of their event, each hero will be awarded a certificate in recognition of their commitment, effort, and positive contribution to their community. More than just an event, this experience is designed to help young people discover their potential and become long-term role models and changemakers within their environment.

“The Heroes of the Cruyff Courts project reflects our collective belief in the transformative power of sport and our shared commitment to youth development. Beyond individual growth, it strengthens the local sports sector by increasing youth involvement and leadership, while fostering a deeper sense of pride, ownership, and connection among St. Maarten’s youth.

“At SMSF, we see sport as a powerful tool to address health and social challenges. Young people hold the imagination, innovation, and voice to create lasting change. Through this initiative, we’re supporting a culture where sport can truly thrive - from grassroots to elite levels - while building leadership, resilience, and stronger communities,” said Naomi Korstanje, President of the St. Maarten Sports Federation.

“By equipping young people with the tools to lead and inspire, we are helping to shape a stronger, more connected, and resilient St. Maarten,” said Jacky Browne, Sports Coordinator of NSI. We look forward to the lasting impact this initiative will bring and warmly invite all members of the community to support, encourage, and take part in this inspiring project.