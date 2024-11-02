NV GEBE Announces Engine 19 Back in Operation with 10.5 MW | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY BAY) - After a period of downtime to resolve a crankshaft issue, Engine 19 is now fully restored and once again providing 10.5 MW (Ed. Megawatts) of power to the grid, reinforcing our commitment to delivering stable energy to the community of St. Maarten, NV GEBE reported on Saturday afternoon.

“We extend our deepest thanks to the entire NV GEBE team for their months of unwavering dedication, and a special appreciation to our talented mechanics, who managed the complex crankshaft repairs and maintenance with remarkable skills.

“This achievement reflects the resilience and hard work of our dedicated team, whose efforts have made it possible for Engine 19 to return to our fleet. We are incredibly grateful to each team member for their commitment to excellence.

“To celebrate this milestone, we share with you photos of our hardworking mechanics and a video of Engine 19. Thank you for your continued trust and support as we work to power the future of St. Maarten. Hope is on the horizon,” NV GEBE said in a statement on Saturday.

Engine 19

A NV GEBE Team member putting on the final touches to Engine 19.