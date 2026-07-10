NV GEBE Announces Increase in Fuel Clause as of July 10, 2026 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - NV GEBE wishes to inform the community that the electricity fuel clause has been increased to XCG 0.49, effective today, July 10, 2026. This increase will be reflected on the July 2026 electricity invoices, which are scheduled to be distributed beginning Monday, July 13, 2026.

This increase reflects ongoing fluctuations in international fuel prices, which continues to affect the cost of the imported fuel required to generate electricity in St. Maarten. As the island relies heavily on imported fuel for power production, these changes directly impact the cost of providing electricity, which are outside the control of NV GEBE.

At NV GEBE, we understand that many households continue to face financial challenges, and would like our customers to know that we do not take these increases in fuel clause lightly.

While we must responsibly manage the rising costs of providing essential electricity services, we remain equally committed to supporting the people of St. Maarten with compassion, understanding, and practical assistance. Through our customer payment arrangements, Senior Relief Program and other community support initiatives, we will continue working with customers who need assistance, while ensuring the long-term sustainability of our utility services.

Temporary Manager Iris Arrindell emphasized the company's commitment to balancing compassion with responsibility: "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We understand that increases in living expenses affect every household, and we also share those concerns.

“While international fuel prices are beyond our control, our commitment to serving our community never changes. We will continue to communicate openly, treat every customer with dignity and respect, and work together to find practical solutions. Our mission is not only to provide essential utility services today but also, to ensure a stronger, more sustainable company for generations to come."

We encourage customers to take simple energy-saving steps that can help reduce monthly electricity consumption and lower utility costs.

We will continue to monitor international fuel market conditions and remain committed to delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable electricity services to the people of St. Maarten.

We sincerely thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding and cooperation as we navigate these challenges together.