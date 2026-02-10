NV GEBE Commends Operational and Technical Teams for Stabilizing Electricity Supply | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - NV GEBE has acknowledged that the successful stabilization of the electricity supply and the completion of critical maintenance activities were achieved through the unwavering commitment, professionalism, and extended working hours of its operational and technical teams.

Their dedication and expertise were instrumental in ensuring system reliability and restoring stability, underscoring the vital role these teams play in maintaining essential services for the community.

Consequently, the 10 MW containerized generators that were installed in 2024 as a temporary measure to support the national power grid have been recently shipped off the island.

The containerized generators were installed during the 2024 energy crisis to provide short-term reinforcement to the power system at a time when several generating units were undergoing deferred maintenance. The additional capacity played a critical role in stabilizing electricity supply and significantly reducing load shedding during that period.

Following the successful execution of NV GEBE’s 2025 preventive maintenance program, all major engines are now up to date with required maintenance. As of November 30, 2025, NV GEBE no longer required the temporary generation support.

Consequently, the 10 MW containerized units were demobilized and returned in accordance with their original short-term purpose.

NV GEBE emphasizes that the current operational risk related to deferred maintenance is zero. The power plant is now operating in a significantly improved and stable condition, with enhanced reliability and resilience from a maintenance standpoint.

The completion of the 2025 preventive maintenance program has substantially reduced the overall risk profile of the power plant. This improvement has resulted in a more stable operating environment, enabling NV GEBE to reliably meet current and near future peak electricity demand.

While NV GEBE strives to provide reliable services to all our customers, unforeseen circumstances beyond our control may occasionally affect service delivery, but NV GEBE remains committed to ensuring a reliable, safe, and sustainable electricity supply for the people of St. Maarten through responsible planning, proactive maintenance, and transparent communication.