NV GEBE Donates 400 Tablets/Laptops to Government for the Primary Schools | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – NV GEBE on its 60th anniversary, September 16, 2020, donated 400 hundred tablets/laptops to the Government of St. Maarten who will in turn distribute those tablets/laptops amongst the Primary Schools on the island for students who are in need.

As uncertainty continues to hover about the physical reopening of schools due to the COVID 19, teachers, parents and students are concerned about the fate of education due to lack of resources to access classes online.

In helping to relieve some of these fears, NV GEBE has donated 400 tablets/laptops. This will increase NV GEBE’s corporate social responsibility and financial support to the community of St. Maarten to $350 thousand dollars for 2020.

In an invited statement from CEO of NV GEBE he states that our island has been faced with so many challenges over the past few months and every child should have access to education and now 400 students will be able to continue their education even from home.

We understand that this is an uncertain time for everyone, we at GEBE are elated to be able to provide this level of support to help ease the burden and make a difference in the life of the student, parents, and teachers in the community.

The Managing Board of NV GEBE have been committed towards education and sports over the years.

To share in the small celebration of the 60th anniversary of NV GEBE, the Minister with responsibility for NV GEBE was invited to hand over the tablets/laptops to the Minister of Education.

