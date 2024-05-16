NV GEBE Executes Swift Evacuation Ensuring Staff and Clients Well Being after Alarms go off | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a proactive demonstration of its commitment to safety, NV GEBE swiftly implemented an evacuation protocol today, April 16, 2024, at 10:05 am, ensuring the protection and well-being of its staff and clients.

Prompted by the detection of smoke and the subsequent activation of fire alarms, NV GEBE efficiently mobilized its team, swiftly relocating all personnel and customers to designated evacuation points. Additionally, some staff gathered near the Kadaster Building on Cannegieter Street, ensuring a comprehensive response.

The local Fire Department was immediately notified and promptly responded, arriving at the scene by 10:25 am to assess the situation and identify the source of the smoke. As a precautionary measure and in alignment with our unwavering commitment to safety, all staff members were safely sent home, with their well-being prioritized above all else.

In the interest of the safety and convenience of both our staff and valued clients, NV GEBE's Main Office in Philipsburg has been temporarily closed to the public. However, our Simpson Bay branch remains operational until 3:00 pm, ensuring continued accessibility for bill payments and addressing inquiries with the utmost care and efficiency.

Mr. Troy Washington, Special Representative/Interim Manager, expressed gratitude for the swift response of all staff and underscored the company's unwavering commitment to safety, stating, "At NV GEBE, the safety and well-being of our staff and clients are paramount. Today's evacuation exemplified our preparedness and the effectiveness of our safety protocols. We are thankful for the safety of everyone and the swift response of our team and local authorities. We remain resolute in our dedication to maintaining a safe working environment for all”.