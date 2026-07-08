NV GEBE Introduces Collection Policy to Help Customers Stay Connected | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY – By NV GEBE) - NV GEBE will be introducing our Temporary Collection Policy, which is designed to help customers bring their accounts up to date while providing practical solutions that are fair and sustainable for the company's ongoing operations.

Through the implementation of the Temporary Collection Policy, we are reaffirming our commitment to supporting customers while also, ensuring the long-term sustainability of NV GEBE's electricity and water services.

NV GEBE's Temporary Manager, Iris Arrindell, explains our approach as follows:

"At NV GEBE, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We recognize that many members of our community continue to experience financial challenges, and we want you to know that we are committed to working with you. At the same time, we also have a responsibility to operate a financially sustainable company that can continue providing safe, reliable electricity and water to every home and business on St. Maarten. Our commitment is to balance compassion with accountability by listening, communicating openly and finding fair solutions together, step by step. This is why we have developed a phased collection approach which is initially focused on bringing all outstanding balances from January 2026-current, up to date."

What You Can Expect

To ensure every customer clearly understands the status of their account, customers with outstanding balances from January - June 2026 will begin receiving additional account information by mail and/or e-mail.

These communications include the following (images attached):

Regular Utility Invoice - This will reflect your total outstanding to NV GEBE. Dunning Notice. Related to outstanding only for 2026. Account Statement. Related to outstanding only for 2026.

These notices are intended to provide complete transparency regarding your account and also, to give you every opportunity to resolve any outstanding balances before further collection action becomes necessary.

Kindly note that in the week of July 20, 2026, we will resume service disconnections for accounts with outstanding balances relating to invoices from January 1, 2026, to the present, where the customer's payment obligations have not been met.

As your dedicated utility provider, we remain committed to serving our community with greater transparency, compassion and accountability. Therefore, our goal is not to disconnect customers. Our goal is to help customers remain connected.

Flexible Payment Arrangements & Community Relief

Flexible payment arrangement plans are available. Also, customer assistance and senior relief programs are in place to support qualifying individuals and families who may need additional help.

If you are experiencing financial hardship, we strongly encourage you to contact our Customer Care Department to make a payment arrangement before your account reaches the disconnection stage.

Our Commitment Following the Cyber Incident

We recognize that the cyber incident created uncertainty and frustration for many of our customers, particularly regarding billing and account information. We understand the concerns that have been raised.

Since the incident, our teams have worked diligently to restore our systems, strengthen our security, improve operations and ensure the accuracy and reliability of our customer records.

While significant progress has been made, we know that rebuilding trust takes time, and we are committed to earning that trust through open communication and responsive customer service.

We remain committed to reviewing legitimate billing inquiries with fairness, transparency and care. If you have questions or concerns about your account, we encourage you to contact our Customer Care team.

We are here to review your account, conduct in-depth utility assessments as needed, and work with you to identify the most appropriate solution.

Our goal is to ensure that every customer is treated fairly while also, ensuring that NV GEBE can continue providing the essential electricity and water services our community depends on.

Help Us Stay Connected with You

We encourage every customer to update their contact information, including their mailing address, e-mail address and telephone number. Keeping your information up to date helps ensure that you receive important invoices, account notices, service updates and other communications in a timely manner.

Building a Stronger Future Together

Every payment received helps NV GEBE maintain and improve the systems, equipment and dedicated workforce that keep our island powered with electricity and supplied with water every day.

As the sole provider of these essential services, we must remain financially sustainable to continue investing in our infrastructure, responding to emergencies and delivering the reliable service our community deserves. By working together, we can protect these essential services while ensuring customers receive the understanding, flexibility and support they need.

We’re in This Together!

Thank you for your continued patience, cooperation and trust as we move forward together. We remain committed to serving you.

NV GEBE appreciates the continued patience, understanding and cooperation of its valued customers as the company works to strengthen its operations while continuing to serve the people of St. Maarten with integrity, transparency and care.

For assistance with payment arrangements, customer relief programs, account inquiries or to update your customer information, please visit us at our Philipsburg or Colebay locations.

Contact:

NV GEBE Customer Care:

Telephone: +1 (721) 546-1100

E-mail: customercare@nvgebe.com